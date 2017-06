* USD/INR holds onto earlier gains, up at 55.44/45 vs its previous close of 55.21/22 as of 0944 GMT. * Dollar demand from state-run banks, which traders say could be tied to defence payments by the government, and from oil firms help push up pair. * However, big moves unlikely ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting outcome later in the day, with investors seeing the likely prospect of new monetary stimulus measures. * Traders also cautious ahead of August inflation data due on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)