* Indian overnight cash rates steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as most banks have already met their average mandatory reserve requirements early in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle, say traders. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Thursday, however, rises to 322.35 billion rupees from 307.45 bln rupees on Wednesday, as the deadline for advance tax payments nears. * Cash rates had dropped to as low as 7 percent last week, as banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to 21.2 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a year. * Traders say rates could inch up further towards 8.15-8.25 percent levels next week as cash would be tighter after corporate advance tax payments flow out from the system, although a sharper rise is not expected. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 148.84 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 649.58 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)