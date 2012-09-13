* Indian overnight cash rates steady at its previous
close of 8.00/8.05 percent as most banks have already met their
average mandatory reserve requirements early in the first week
of the two-week reporting cycle, say traders.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Thursday, however,
rises to 322.35 billion rupees from 307.45 bln rupees on
Wednesday, as the deadline for advance tax payments nears.
* Cash rates had dropped to as low as 7 percent last week, as
banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to
21.2 billion rupees, its lowest in nearly a year.
* Traders say rates could inch up further towards 8.15-8.25
percent levels next week as cash would be tighter after
corporate advance tax payments flow out from the system,
although a sharper rise is not expected.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 148.84 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent, while that in
the CBLO market are at 649.58 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.98 percent.
