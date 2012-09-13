September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 650 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 20, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.