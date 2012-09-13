September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 650 million Renminbi
Maturity Date September 20, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.