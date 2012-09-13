* Analysts revise up sales forecasts as supply fears ease
* Share price forecasts jump to as high as $1,000
* Apple shares gain after launch, unlike last time
* Pressure seen increasing on RIM, Nokia, HTC smartphones
By Aditi Sharma and Sayantani Ghosh
Sept 13 Sales of the new iPhone 5 could be
double those of the previous model in its first week on the
market, thanks to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) most aggressive
smartphone launch plan yet, and up to 33 million iPhones may be
sold this quarter, analysts said.
Many expressed surprise at how quickly Apple planned to roll
out the new model around the world, saying this showed supply
constraints that afflicted past releases would not be a problem
this time for the bigger, faster and slimmer iPhone 5.
The new model ships on Sept. 21 in the United States,
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore
and Britain, and will hit 100 countries by the end of the year
in the fastest international rollout for an iPhone so far.
While many Apple watchers said the new iPhone lacked a "wow"
factor, Apple shares rose after the launch, in contrast to a
fall after the launch of the previous model, the 4S, almost a
year ago.
"We are positively surprised that this iPhone rollout is
Apple's fastest yet," Barclays Capital said in a client note,
adding that it had previously thought supply constraints for
sensors in the new screens would hold back initial sales.
"Given this pace it would seem Apple is very well positioned
for upside in the December quarter."
Analysts raised forecasts for Apple's share price by as much
as $200 to between $750 and $1,000.
Apple shares were trading at $678.50, up 1.3 percent, in
heavy morning trading on the Nasdaq.
The iPhone 5 sports a 4-inch "retina" screen that displays a
sharper image. It can run on high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks
and is 20 percent lighter than the previous iPhone 4S.
"While it lacked the mind-blowing innovation we have come to
expect of Apple, (it) is differentiated enough to maintain a
sizable product advantage over its competitors," said FBR
Capital markets, the brokerage that is forecasting Apple's
shares to hit $1,000 within the next year.
The previous iPhone 4S initially got a muted response from
investors on its launch in October 2011, but customers loved it
and booming sales have pushed Apple stock up 80 percent since.
NOKIA, BLACKBERRY BLUES
Apple will continue to win sales with older models,
brokerage William Blair & Co added, putting more pressure on
Research in Motion Ltd's RIM.TO BlackBerry, other offerings
from Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE and less-sophisticated smartphones
that use Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software.
"The iPhone 4 will be sold for free after subsidies,
replacing the 3GS and providing a strong product to compete in
the high-growth, low-end smartphone market," William Blair said.
The brokerage raised its sales forecast for all iPhone
models by 29 percent to 33 million for the July-September
quarter, at the top of forecasts that ranged from about 20
million to about 30 million in brokerage notes seen by Reuters.
Janney Capital Markets said it expected the iPhone 5 to sell
7 million to 10 million units by the end of the month, while RBC
Capital Markets said it expected 8 million to 10 million units
to be shipped during the same period.
RBC Capital said sales of iPhone 5 this month could result
in additional Apple sales of $4 billion to $5 billion for the
fourth quarter ending Sept. 30. The brokerage increased its
price target for the stock by $50 to $750.
Robert W. Baird & Co, which also raised its price target on
the stock, now expects Apple to sell 24.4 million iPhones in the
September quarter, up from its earlier estimate of 21.2 million.
MORE TO COME
Barclays, which raised its price target for Apple stock to
$810 from $750, said Apple would have a "unique holiday season"
as it would also benefit from a launch of a smaller iPad and new
Mac computers.
Credit Suisse forecast 20 percent growth in high-end
smartphone sales next year, with Apple seen grabbing a 47
percent share, topping archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
(005930.KS) with 40 percent.
It picked the two companies to capture just over half of the
overall smartphone market, including less-sophisticated models,
putting "tremendous pressure" on RIM, HTC Corp (2498.TW), Nokia
and the rest of the Android market.
Writing by Rodney Joyce; Editing by Ted Kerr
