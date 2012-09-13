Sep 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 20/09 nil 14,404 nil 11,576
2) FINESSE UNITED STEEL 10/09 10/09 13/09 nil 2,690 nil comp
3) TIM BUCK JAMES STEEL COIL 08/09 08/09 15/09 nil 4,590 nil 3,660
4) TRANSPORTER J.M.BAXI COKE DRUMS 12/09 12/09 16/09 nil nil nil 1,500
5) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 16/09 nil nil 6965/165 3386/310
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Ocean Pearl GAC MAP nil 26,450 nil ----- 29/08
2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,500 nil nil ----- 09/09
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Latmar Wilhelmsen Steel nil 37,800 nil 13/09
2) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,029 nil 13/09
3) Kanchan-VI Damani Damani nil 2,001 nil 14/09
4) Rainbow Noble Sulphur nil 10,189 nil 15/09
5) Han DE-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,000 nil nil 16/09
6) Han Hui-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,164 nil nil 16/09
7) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement nil 3,000 nil 16/09
8) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 16/09
.) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 140 132 nil 18/09
9) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 140 132 nil 19/09
10) Baghdad-VI Transworld Coils nil 7,000 nil 17/09
11) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 20/09
12) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Cal. Chips nil 6,550 nil 20/09
13) Lisbon Sai Steel Coils nil 15,000 nil 20/09
14) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Cal. Chips nil 9,600 nil 22/09
15) Artemis NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 24/09
16) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. nil 3,872 nil 25/09
17) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL