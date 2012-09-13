September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Guarantor ISP CB Ipotecar S.r.l
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2019
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.372
Reoffer yiled 3.854 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 290.5bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
