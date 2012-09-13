September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telecom Italia SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 20, 2017
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.693
Spread 355 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 397bp
over the 0.5 pct October 2017 OBL
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING,
Natixis & Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0831389985
