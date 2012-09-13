September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.9375
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling, 0.1875 M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0811020584
