September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Repsol International Finance BV

Guarantor Repsol SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.654

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 380.3bp

Over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Morgan Stanley & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0831370613

Data supplied by International Insider.