BRIEF-Scotiabank announces plan to buy back shares through private agreement
September 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 21, 2037
Coupon 7.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0831342679
