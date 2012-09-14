* USD/INR is expected to open at one-month lows around 54.85-90 levels versus its previous close of 55.43/44 after the government raised diesel prices to shrink its fiscal deficit. * Traders say 54.75-54.80 would act as strong support for the pair, while the new monetary stimulus announcement from the Federal Reserve is also expected to weigh on the dollar, which hit a four-month low against a basket of major currencies on Friday. * Traders will also focus on the August wholeprice inflation data, which comes ahead of the RBI policy review on Monday. * The diesel price hike, though inflationary, has raised the prospect of RBI rate cuts given the central bank has repeatedly pressured the government to shore up its finances. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)