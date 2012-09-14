(Refiles to correct format)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s top
securities regulator is under a cloud. Last year a former deputy
to the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(SEBI) wrote to the prime minister alleging that Upendra Kumar
Sinha was going easy on the Sahara conglomerate (SAHM.BO)
(SAHR.BO). That puts SEBI, which has been tasked with overseeing
the repayment of over $5 billion that Sahara raised from 30
million rural investors, in an awkward position.
Between 2008 and 2011, two unlisted Sahara companies raised
a total of $4.3 billion using instruments known as optionally
fully convertible debentures. Under Sinha’s predecessor, SEBI
ordered the group to refund the money, with 15 percent annual
interest, after it found that the fund-raising process did not
comply with securities market rules. India’s Supreme Court has
just upheld that ruling.
Following Sinha’s appointment in February 2011, his second
in command - Kandathil Mathew Abraham – wrote to the prime
minister alleging that the new chairman was under pressure from
the country’s finance minister to deal leniently with a number
of high-profile cases, including that of Sahara. Among other
things, Abraham says that when he proposed that SEBI issue a
newspaper advertisement highlighting a High Court judgment
against Sahara, Sinha refused and would only agree to a press
release on the regulator’s website. A more public warning from
SEBI might have deterred investors from placing their money with
Sahara.
Both SEBI and the Finance Ministry have publicly rubbished
Abraham’s accusations. The ministry called them 'false,
vexatious and defamatory' and countered with its own allegations
of corruption against the whistleblower. Last month Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh cleared Abraham of the charge. But it’s
not clear that his allegations have been formally investigated.
SEBI now looks to be taking a tough line with Sahara. The
group has accused the regulator of acting in vengeance after it
failed to acknowledge a truck carrying documents that the
company had been ordered to hand over. SEBI says the truck was
refused entry after Sahara failed to meet a deadline set by the
Supreme Court.
Though Abraham’s allegations have never been proven, they
pose a question mark over SEBI’s independence. The best response
for the regulator – and for Sinha – is to ensure that 30 million
Sahara investors get their money back.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- India’s Supreme Court on Aug. 31 ordered the Sahara
conglomerate to refund $4.3 billion it had raised from around 30
million small investors, reaffirming an order from the capital
markets regulator of June 2011. The Supreme Court also ordered
Sahara to pay 15 percent interest to investors, taking the total
payout to more than $5 billion.
- The court directed two Sahara firms to furnish the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with all the
details of their issuance of optionally fully convertible
debentures (OFCD), subscriptions and refunds within 10 days.
- Sahara Group accused SEBI of acting in vengeance, in a
report in the Business Standard on Sept. 13, after the regulator
failed to acknowledge a truck carrying documents. Sahara said a
truck was refused entry as it arrived after the close of
business hours on Sept. 10, the deadline imposed by the Supreme
Court.
- Sahara has 90 days to deposit around $5 billion with SEBI.
The regulator has been authorized by the court to take recourse
to all legal remedies, including attachment and sale of
property, and freezing of bank accounts of Sahara firms for
recovery of the money if it is not refunded in the next three
months.
- In a letter dated Oct. 2011 Kandathil Mathew Abraham, the
number two at SEBI at the time, and the author of the original
order against Sahara, wrote to the Prime Minister, Manmohan
Singh. He alleged that the Chairman of SEBI, Upendra Kumar Sinha
was under pressure from the then Finance Minister, Pranab
Mukherjee, to deal leniently with a number of high profile
cases, including that of Sahara.
- Abraham letter: link.reuters.com/jar62t
- Reuters: Sahara told to repay small investors $3.1 bln
[ID:nL4E8JV24L]
RELATED COLUMNS
Quick sand [ID:nL4E8JV311]
Sand storm [ID:nL3E8CJ4Y8]
Sahara desert [ID:nL4E7LS0TP]
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [GLEKIN/]
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)
((jeff.glekin@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS INDIA SAHARA
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.