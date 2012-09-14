* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rally 2 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 2.3 percent. * Stocks expected to open higher after the government raised diesel prices to shrink its fiscal deficit and after the Fed announced new monetary stimulus measures. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.61 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.12 percent. * Traders also eyeing August inflation data for August, the last cue ahead of RBI policy review on Monday. * Also eyed: the Indian cabinet will consider a proposal to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers at its weekly meeting on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)