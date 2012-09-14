Sept 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 94.57/94.62 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 94.52/94.58.

* Pakistani stocks ended higher on Thursday after international markets rose on the back of increased commodity prices. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.18 percent, or 28.03 points, higher at 15,306.51, on total volume of 148.85 million shares.

* U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since November 2000. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 206.51 points, or 1.55 percent, to 13,539.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 23.43 points, or 1.63 percent, to 1,459.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 41.51 points, or 1.33 percent, to 3,155.83.

* Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session on Friday, climbing above $116 a barrel on hopes for stronger global demand for oil after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an aggressive programme to stimulate the economy. Brent crude for November delivery, which took over as the front-month contract on Friday, climbed 56 cents to $116.44 a barrel after rising 94 cents the previous session. Brent, which hit a four-month peak of $117.48 on Thursday, is on track to close the week up around 2 percent. U.S. crude rose 57 cents to $98.88 a barrel after briefly hitting a four-month high of $99.14. It is set to close the week up nearly 3 percent.

* Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending a 2-percent rally from the previous session when the Federal Reserve announced a new round of stimulus measure, which could add to the risk of inflation down the line and burnishes gold's appeal. Spot gold climbed to as high as $1,774.96 an ounce in early Asian trade, its highest since Feb. 29, and eased slightly to $1,773.11 by 0212 GMT. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract also hit a near six-month high, at $1,777.5, before edging back to $1,775.60.

* AFGHAN AUTHORITIES ORDER YOUTUBE SHUTDOWN INDEFINITELY TO PREVENT VIEWING OF ANTI-MUSLIM FILM - GOVERNMENT SOURCES

* U.S. hostage urges Jewish groups to work for his release

* [IDn:nL3E8KDLCJ] (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)