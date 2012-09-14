Sept 13 Following is a list of events in
Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51
281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on
Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at
94.57/94.62 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of
94.52/94.58.
* Pakistani stocks ended higher on Thursday after
international markets rose on the back of increased commodity
prices. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share
index ended 0.18 percent, or 28.03 points, higher at 15,306.51,
on total volume of 148.85 million shares.
* U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate
the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market.
The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels
since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since
November 2000. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up
206.51 points, or 1.55 percent, to 13,539.86. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index closed up 23.43 points, or 1.63 percent,
to 1,459.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 41.51
points, or 1.33 percent, to 3,155.83.
* Brent crude rose for the seventh straight session on
Friday, climbing above $116 a barrel on hopes for stronger
global demand for oil after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an
aggressive programme to stimulate the economy. Brent crude for
November delivery, which took over as the front-month
contract on Friday, climbed 56 cents to $116.44 a barrel after
rising 94 cents the previous session. Brent, which hit a
four-month peak of $117.48 on Thursday, is on track to close the
week up around 2 percent. U.S. crude rose 57 cents to
$98.88 a barrel after briefly hitting a four-month high of
$99.14. It is set to close the week up nearly 3 percent.
* Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending a
2-percent rally from the previous session when the Federal
Reserve announced a new round of stimulus measure, which could
add to the risk of inflation down the line and burnishes gold's
appeal. Spot gold climbed to as high as $1,774.96 an
ounce in early Asian trade, its highest since Feb. 29, and eased
slightly to $1,773.11 by 0212 GMT. The most-active U.S. gold
futures contract also hit a near six-month high, at
$1,777.5, before edging back to $1,775.60.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on
* AFGHAN AUTHORITIES ORDER YOUTUBE SHUTDOWN INDEFINITELY TO
PREVENT VIEWING OF ANTI-MUSLIM FILM - GOVERNMENT SOURCES
* [IDn:nL3E8KD4IU
* U.S. hostage urges Jewish groups to work for his release
* [IDn:nL3E8KDLCJ]
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)