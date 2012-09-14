* Indian federal bond yields are expected to open 4-5 basis points lower after the government's decision to hike fuel prices, in a move intended to reduce its fiscal deficit. * The benchmark 10-year bond had closed at 8.20 percent on Thursday. * The diesel price hike, though inflationary, has raised the prospect of RBI rate cuts given the central bank has repeatedly pressured the government to shore up its finances. * "Market is expected to open at least 4-5 basis points lower if not more," says Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. * "It may not signal much from an easing perspective in the near-term but the possibility of a rate cut does increase in the next policy, if not in this," he adds, referring to the RBI's Monday policy review. * "The tone of the policy is surely expected to become dovish as the move lets RBI shift focus from inflation to growth," Bagla also says. * Traders will also focus on the August wholeprice inflation data, which comes ahead of the RBI policy review on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)