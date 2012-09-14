* Expects to complete M&A deal this year

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 14 China Construction Bank (601939.SS)(0939.HK) wants to expand its overseas presence through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a takeover deal this year, C ha irman Wang Hongzhang told Reuters.

China's second-largest bank also has its problem loans under control and expects to participate in a 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) infrastructure spending drive announced recently by the government, Wang said in an interview.

"As chairman of the bank I would expect to complete an M&A deal this year," Wang said on the fringes of a recent Asia-Pacific summit in Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok.

Shanghai- and Hong Kong-listed CCB's overseas assets amount to only around 4 percent of its balance sheet, and the bank wants to expand abroad to serve mainly Chinese companies as they extend their reach around the world.

"The current status of our international presence does not correspond to the global status we are aiming for," Wang said in comments that were approved for publication by his office.

"In the coming years, we would like to accelerate our overseas development. Now, we see the right conditions for expansion of our overseas business - the financial crisis, the European debt issue and strong growth in emerging markets."

Wang noted that CCB's strong capital adequacy ratio of 13.82 percent - the highest among China's large banks - served as a "sound basis" for expansion.

CCB has 14 branches or subsidiaries abroad, a less extensive presence than China's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS)(1398.HK), which has operations in Hong Kong, Macau and 24 other economies.

Wang said CCB's focus would be on establishing more entities in Europe and America, while it would expand in the Asia-Pacific by both setting up new branches or through acquisitions.

CCB intends to establish a U.S. branch in San Francisco, for which it will soon submit an application. In Europe it plans a branch and a subsidiary in Luxembourg, and has applied to open a Russian subsidiary.

In the Asia-Pacific region, CCB will open an Australian branch in Melbourne in the fourth quarter of this year, and is seeking to establish a presence in Indonesia and Malaysia.

"The bank's current priority is to accompany our clients going global," he said. The so-called "going out" strategy has, however, faced challenges from regulatory barriers to entry in a number of markets.

Asked whether CCB was in acquisition talks, Wang declined to be specific, but said: "We have some potential targets for M&A."

STIMULUS DRIVE

Wang welcomed recent government approval of 60 major projects to upgrade China's roads, railways, ports and airports - areas in which he said CCB would be able to lend profitably.

"This will be good for the construction sector, including steel and cement, and even some affiliated equipment and construction materials," he said. "Infrastructure is a traditional strength of CCB."

"We will pay close attention and actively participate. Our pricing power in infrastructure is better than in other industries that are suffering from overcapacity."

The government announced the investment plans in September after economic growth slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent in the second quarter of this year.

Some analysts believe the country risks missing its official 7.5 percent growth target this year. The market consensus, according to a Reuters poll published this week, is for growth in 2012 to come in at 7.7 percent. That would be the slowest rate of expansion since 1999. [ID:nL3E8KD0SX]

Wang gave a cautiously upbeat assessment of the bank's financial outlook in the second half of the year, saying: "We expect to face pressure on growth in the second half, but lower compared with the first half."

The bank will step up its credit exposure to small businesses, and rural and urbanisation-related lending, which it expects to improve the profitability of its loans. CCB's net interest margins widened slightly in the first half to 2.71 percent.

Chinese banks have faced accusations from analysts that they are under-reporting bad loans. CCB has been in the spotlight, because the share of its loan book that it reports as non-performing fell to 1 percent at mid-year, though its overdue loans grew by 43 percent in the first half.

CCB last month posted forecast-beating first-half results, with earnings rising by 14.5 percent, helped by an expansion in lending margins.

CCB's executive vice president Zhao Huan dismissed those claims, saying the bank abided by "true, fair, complete and transparent" disclosure rules.

"We have adopted a very prudent approach to asset classification - especially on loans," Zhao said. "Our NPL provisioning ratio is 262 percent, which is very high compared to our international peers."

CCB's provisioning ratio is, however, only higher than Bank of China's among the big four Chinese banks.

($1 = 6.3264 Chinese yuan)

(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Zhang Shengnan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

