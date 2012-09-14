* Expects to complete M&A deal this year
* Will back government's infrastructure spending drive
* Says NPLs under control, sees better H2 results
By Douglas Busvine
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 14 China Construction
Bank (601939.SS)(0939.HK) wants to expand its overseas presence
through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a
takeover deal this year, C ha irman Wang Hongzhang told Reuters.
China's second-largest bank also has its problem loans under
control and expects to participate in a 1 trillion yuan ($158
billion) infrastructure spending drive announced recently by the
government, Wang said in an interview.
"As chairman of the bank I would expect to complete an M&A
deal this year," Wang said on the fringes of a recent
Asia-Pacific summit in Russia's far eastern port of Vladivostok.
Shanghai- and Hong Kong-listed CCB's overseas assets amount
to only around 4 percent of its balance sheet, and the bank
wants to expand abroad to serve mainly Chinese companies as they
extend their reach around the world.
"The current status of our international presence does not
correspond to the global status we are aiming for," Wang said in
comments that were approved for publication by his office.
"In the coming years, we would like to accelerate our
overseas development. Now, we see the right conditions for
expansion of our overseas business - the financial crisis, the
European debt issue and strong growth in emerging markets."
Wang noted that CCB's strong capital adequacy ratio of 13.82
percent - the highest among China's large banks - served as a
"sound basis" for expansion.
CCB has 14 branches or subsidiaries abroad, a less extensive
presence than China's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (601398.SS)(1398.HK), which has operations in Hong
Kong, Macau and 24 other economies.
Wang said CCB's focus would be on establishing more entities
in Europe and America, while it would expand in the Asia-Pacific
by both setting up new branches or through acquisitions.
CCB intends to establish a U.S. branch in San Francisco, for
which it will soon submit an application. In Europe it plans a
branch and a subsidiary in Luxembourg, and has applied to open a
Russian subsidiary.
In the Asia-Pacific region, CCB will open an Australian
branch in Melbourne in the fourth quarter of this year, and is
seeking to establish a presence in Indonesia and Malaysia.
"The bank's current priority is to accompany our clients
going global," he said. The so-called "going out" strategy has,
however, faced challenges from regulatory barriers to entry in a
number of markets.
Asked whether CCB was in acquisition talks, Wang declined to
be specific, but said: "We have some potential targets for M&A."
STIMULUS DRIVE
Wang welcomed recent government approval of 60 major
projects to upgrade China's roads, railways, ports and airports
- areas in which he said CCB would be able to lend profitably.
"This will be good for the construction sector, including
steel and cement, and even some affiliated equipment and
construction materials," he said. "Infrastructure is a
traditional strength of CCB."
"We will pay close attention and actively participate. Our
pricing power in infrastructure is better than in other
industries that are suffering from overcapacity."
The government announced the investment plans in September
after economic growth slowed to a three-year low of 7.6 percent
in the second quarter of this year.
Some analysts believe the country risks missing its official
7.5 percent growth target this year. The market consensus,
according to a Reuters poll published this week, is for growth
in 2012 to come in at 7.7 percent. That would be the slowest
rate of expansion since 1999. [ID:nL3E8KD0SX]
Wang gave a cautiously upbeat assessment of the bank's
financial outlook in the second half of the year, saying: "We
expect to face pressure on growth in the second half, but lower
compared with the first half."
The bank will step up its credit exposure to small
businesses, and rural and urbanisation-related lending, which it
expects to improve the profitability of its loans. CCB's net
interest margins widened slightly in the first half to 2.71
percent.
Chinese banks have faced accusations from analysts that they
are under-reporting bad loans. CCB has been in the spotlight,
because the share of its loan book that it reports as
non-performing fell to 1 percent at mid-year, though its overdue
loans grew by 43 percent in the first half.
CCB last month posted forecast-beating first-half results,
with earnings rising by 14.5 percent, helped by an expansion in
lending margins.
CCB's executive vice president Zhao Huan dismissed those
claims, saying the bank abided by "true, fair, complete and
transparent" disclosure rules.
"We have adopted a very prudent approach to asset
classification - especially on loans," Zhao said. "Our NPL
provisioning ratio is 262 percent, which is very high compared
to our international peers."
CCB's provisioning ratio is, however, only higher than Bank
of China's among the big four Chinese banks.
($1 = 6.3264 Chinese yuan)
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Zhang
Shengnan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
((douglas.busvine@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 1242))
Keywords: CCB EXPANSION/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.