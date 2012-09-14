* India is unlikely to benefit too much from the Fed's new asset purchase programme, Kotak Institutional Equities warns in a note dated on Friday. * QE3 will likely boost commodity prices, including global crude, which would be a "negative" for India's import bill, while exports are "unlikely to be boosted significantly" as the overall economic impact may be limited, Kotak warns. * Higher oil prices will keep India's current account deficit "elevated", they add. * The risk-on trades could lead to increased flows into India in the near-term, but Kotak also warns policy woes remain from the euro zone and from the U.S. budget negotiations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)