* USD/INR continues to trade near two-and-half-month lows at 54.70/71, versus its previous close of 55.43/44, after the Fed announced new monetary stimulus and after India raised diesel prices, signalling a resolve to tackle fiscal reforms. * The diesel price increase, though inflationary, would help shrink the government's fiscal deficit burden and attract foreign fund inflows into the country, traders say. * The pair dropped to as low as 54.64 earlier in the session, its weakest since July 4. * Hefty gains in domestic shares also hurting USD/INR. * Traders see good support for the pair around 54.55 and good resistance around 54.85. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)