* Shares in Indian oil marketing companies and refiners erase earlier sharp gains and turn negative as the spike in crude prices post-"QE3" is seen offsetting the positive impact of the government's diesel price hike. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp falls 2.6 percent as of 0808 GMT after earlier rising as much as 5.5 percent. * Indian Oil Corp falls 1.3 percent after rising up to 5.3 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp falls 1.7 percent after rising as much as 6.2 percent. * Brent crude has risen more than $1 a barrel towards $117 after the Federal Reserve announced a new asset-purchase programme on Thursday. * Goldman Sachs says the diesel hike in India would be positive for marketing and refining companies, but it could also lead to a lower subsidy payout from the government as well as oil explorers. * Fuel subsidies in India are borne by the government, marketing and refining companies, as well as explorers. * "While the price hike is positive for oil companies, the government will be biggest beneficiary, in our view," Goldman says in a note dated on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)