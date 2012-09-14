* Indian overnight cash rates continued to trade steady at 8.00/8.05 percent as most banks had already borrowed for their average weekly requirement based on the estimated advance tax outflow earlier in the week. * Corporates are required to pay advance taxes by Sept. 15. Total outlfows from the banking system are estimated to be around 500-600 billion rupees, which would tighten cash in the system and push up rates to a small extent next week, dealers say. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Friday rose to 551.20 billion rupees from 322.35 bln rupees on Thursday, as the deadline for advance tax payments neared. * Traders say rates could inch up further towards 8.15-8.25 percent levels next week as cash would be tighter after corporate advance tax payments flow out from the system, although a sharper rise is not expected. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 150.46 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 376.70 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)