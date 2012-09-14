MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Indian overnight cash rates continued to trade steady at 8.00/8.05 percent as most banks had already borrowed for their average weekly requirement based on the estimated advance tax outflow earlier in the week. * Corporates are required to pay advance taxes by Sept. 15. Total outlfows from the banking system are estimated to be around 500-600 billion rupees, which would tighten cash in the system and push up rates to a small extent next week, dealers say. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Friday rose to 551.20 billion rupees from 322.35 bln rupees on Thursday, as the deadline for advance tax payments neared. * Traders say rates could inch up further towards 8.15-8.25 percent levels next week as cash would be tighter after corporate advance tax payments flow out from the system, although a sharper rise is not expected. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 150.46 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 376.70 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)