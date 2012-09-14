* Shares of India's defensive sectors such as drug makers and consumer goods drop as investors bet the Fed's new asset purchase programme will favour cyclicals and high beta stocks. * Among drug makers, Lupin falls 4.3 percent while Glenmark Pharma is down 3.6 percent. * Cigarette maker ITC falls 0.8 percent, while personal care products maker Marico falls 1.6 percent. * Defensive sectors had recently shined, with the NSE pharma sub-index up 24.7 percent this year as of Thursday's close and the NSE fast-moving consumer goods sub-index up 36 percent in the same period. * Instead, investors preferring cyclical stocks such as Infosys , up 2.2 percent, or stocks that have recently been beaten-down stocks such as IVRC Ltd, which jumps 7.2 percent after slumping 27.3 percent over July and August. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)