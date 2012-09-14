* The Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday will set
the tone for the week in Indian debt and FX markets.
* RBI is widely expected to keep interests rate steady after
inflation in August rose more strongly than expected.
* The RBI's comments will therefore be key, with investors
looking at whether the central bank moderates its recently
hawkish tone.
* Any shift in stance would raise expectations for rate cuts as
early as October after the government surprised markets by
announcing a diesel price hike.
* More measures from the government could sway the RBI towards
rate cuts given central bank officials have repeatedly pressured
the government to announce fiscal consolidation steps.
* The government's cabinet meeting later in the day is due to
discuss allowing foreign direct investment into aviation, while
sources tell Reuters that India may also consider a cut
expenditure cuts on Saturday.
* Further government action could spark a rally in the rupee
, which is seen trading in a 54-54.80 range for the
week.
* Advance tax outflows, due by Saturday, will be watched for
their impact on call rates. Call rates may slightly inch up to
8.15-8.25 percent levels early next week.
KEY DOMESTIC EVENTS
- Monday: RBI policy review (decision around 0630 GMT)
- Tuesday: RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn to attend financial
leadership conclave in Mumbai.
- Wednesday: Market holiday
- Friday: India August CPI (around 0630 GMT)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)