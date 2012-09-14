* India's OIS rates off lows: 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.72 percent from previous close after falling to as low as 7.66 percent in early trade. * The 5-year OIS rate now up 1 bp to 7.20 percent, after falling to 7.14 percent in early trade. * OIS rates rebound after higher-than-expected inflation in August is seen ruling out a rate cut at the RBI policy review on Monday. * However, analysts see increased prospect of rate cuts, perhaps as early as October, after the government raises diesel prices, sparking optimism more policy reforms will be announced. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)