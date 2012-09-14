September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel
(BFCM)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp
Payment Date October 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0190125077
