* The stage could be set for more gains in Indian equities after the government raised diesel prices and the Fed announced new monetary stimulus measures. * Investors are hopeful more action is in store: the Indian cabinet will consider a proposal later in the day allowing foreign airlines to buy stakes in local carriers, while the government could consider a cut in fiscal spending on Saturday, sources tell Reuters. * Investors will also scrutinise the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday. Although the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold after stronger-than-expected inflation in August, its statement will be key. * The RBI has been hawkish recently, but more fiscal reforms could change that as the central bank has been seen as waiting for the government to adopt measures before considering easing policy. * Foreign investor flows will also be closely eyed in the post-QE3 aftermath. FIIs have already bought a net $11.90 billion of Indian stocks in the year-to-date. * Nifty may rise further towards 5,700 points should the government announce more measures and the Fed unleash a wave of global liquidity, dealers say. KEY DOMESTIC EVENTS - Monday: RBI policy review (decision around 0630 GMT) - Tuesday: RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn to attend financial leadership conclave in Mumbai. - Wednesday: Market holiday - Friday: India August CPI (around 0630 GMT) ($1 = 55.4100 Indian rupees)