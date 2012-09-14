(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text) * The Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Monday will set the tone for the week in Indian debt and FX markets. * RBI is widely expected to keep interests rate steady after inflation in August rose more strongly than expected. * The RBI's comments will therefore be key, with investors looking at whether the central bank moderates its recently hawkish tone. * Any shift in stance would raise expectations for rate cuts as early as October after the government surprised markets by announcing a diesel price hike. * More measures from the government could sway the RBI towards rate cuts given central bank officials have repeatedly pressured the government to announce fiscal consolidation steps. * The government's cabinet meeting later in the day is due to discuss allowing foreign direct investment into aviation, while sources tell Reuters that India may also consider a cut expenditure cuts on Saturday. * Further government action could spark a rally in the rupee , which is seen trading in a 54-54.80 range for the week. * Advance tax outflows, due by Saturday, will be watched for their impact on call rates. Call rates may slightly inch up to 8.15-8.25 percent levels early next week. KEY DOMESTIC EVENTS - Monday: RBI policy review (decision around 0630 GMT) - Tuesday: RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn to attend financial leadership conclave in Mumbai. - Wednesday: Market holiday - Friday: India August CPI (around 0630 GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)