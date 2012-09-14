BANGALORE, September 14 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39200 ICS-201(B22mm) 39800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 31800 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 33100 ICS-105(26mm) 33600 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 34900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34100 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 35000 ICS-105(28mm) 35700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 35500 ICS-105(29mm) 36100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35900 ICS-105(30mm) 37500 ICS-105(31mm) 39000 ICS-106(32mm) 40100 ICS-107(34mm) 53000