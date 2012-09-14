KARACHI, Sept 14 Pakistani stocks ended higher
on Friday, driven by buying in the oil and textiles, traders
said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.93 percent, or 143.09 points, higher at 15,449.60, on
total volume of 132.84 million shares.
"Global oil prices generated buying activity in oil based
stocks in the KSE-100," said Suleman Maniya at Elixir Securities
Limited.
In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
steady at 94.56/94.61 to the dollar, compared to
Thursday's close of 94.57/94.62.
Overnight rates in the money market ended at 8.50/9.00
percent compared to Thursday's close 10.40 percent.
(Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)