KARACHI, Sept 14 Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday, driven by buying in the oil and textiles, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.93 percent, or 143.09 points, higher at 15,449.60, on total volume of 132.84 million shares.

"Global oil prices generated buying activity in oil based stocks in the KSE-100," said Suleman Maniya at Elixir Securities Limited.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended steady at 94.56/94.61 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 94.57/94.62.

Overnight rates in the money market ended at 8.50/9.00 percent compared to Thursday's close 10.40 percent. (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)