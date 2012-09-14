BRIEF-GameMine raises $20 mln in series A funding to grow game developer network
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
(GECC)
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date September 21, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.05
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0831773063
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Mobile game publishing service GameMine raises $20 million in series a funding to grow game developer network
LONDON, June 5 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the claim said on Monday.