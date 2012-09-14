September 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited

(Singapore Branch)

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 21, 2015

Coupon 4.90 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer Yield 4.90 pct

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 1000000-10000

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.