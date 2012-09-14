MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep 14Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 06/09 06/09 19/09 nil 42,153 nil n.a. 2) MV SAMATAN ESDI COAL 08/09 08/09 14/09 nil 63,934 nil n.a. 3) MV BAYTUR INT.OCN UREA 11/09 11/09 20/09 nil 49,000 nil n.a. 4) MV COREOCEAN INTEROCEAN DAP 12/09 12/09 18/09 nil 27,004 nil n.a. 5) MV OCEANIC VIKING GB 12/09 12/09 16/09 10,800 373 nil n.a. 6) MV GRANDE AS SHIP GB 13/09 13/09 15/09 7,500 nil nil n.a. 7) MV CIELO BOTHRA COAL 13/09 13/09 18/09 nil 66,797 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ASIA JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 1,500 nil 15/09 2) MT CHEMBULK ESSKAY EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 15/09 3) MV VISHVA JMB MOP nil 11,200 nil 15/09 4) MT SEMUA JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 13/09 5) MT CLIPPER SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 16/09 6) MV XIN XIANG ORISSA GB 19,300 nil nil 16/09 7) MV IOANNIS ESDI COAL nil 55,000 nil 17/09 8) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSA DIESEL nil 17,000 nil 18/09 9) MT PLAIN SAILING JMB CP COKE nil 8,799 nil 18/09 10) MT ARGENT JMB PHOS. ACID nil 8,360 nil 19/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)