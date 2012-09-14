Sep 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 20/09 nil 15,763 nil 10,217 2) NAND ANANYA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 13/09 13/09 14/09 nil 954 nil 1,074 3) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL CARGO 14/09 14/09 15/09 nil TOCOME nil 2,001 4) TRANSPORTER J.M.BAXI COKE DRUMS 12/09 12/09 16/09 nil 306 nil 1,194 5) TIM BUCK JAMES STEEL COIL 08/09 08/09 15/09 nil 4,590 nil 3,660 6) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 16/09 nil nil 7235/165 3116/310 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Pearl GAC MAP nil 21,577 nil ----- 29/08 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,500 nil nil ----- 11/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rainbow Noble Sulphur nil 10,189 nil 15/09 2) Baghdad-VI Transworld Coils nil 7,000 nil 17/09 3) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 16/09 Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 19/09 4) Han DE-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,000 nil nil 17/09 5) Han Hui-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,164 nil nil 17/09 6) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement nil 3,000 nil 17/09 7) Tanbinh Everett Wood Pulp nil 5,274 nil 19/09 8) Lisbon Sai Steel Coils nil 15,000 nil 20/09 9) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Cal. Chips nil 6,550 nil 20/09 10) Artemis NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 22/09 11) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 24/09 12) Onyx Arrow K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/09 13) Dream Jasmine 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09 14) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Cal. Chips nil 9,600 nil 25/09 15) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,100 nil 25/09 16) Viking 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/09 17) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09 18) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. nil 3,872 nil 27/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL