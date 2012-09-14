MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SH GRACE GAC MAP 21/08 21/08 20/09 nil 15,763 nil 10,217 2) NAND ANANYA DAMANI STEEL CARGO 13/09 13/09 14/09 nil 954 nil 1,074 3) KANCHAN DAMANI STEEL CARGO 14/09 14/09 15/09 nil TOCOME nil 2,001 4) TRANSPORTER J.M.BAXI COKE DRUMS 12/09 12/09 16/09 nil 306 nil 1,194 5) TIM BUCK JAMES STEEL COIL 08/09 08/09 15/09 nil 4,590 nil 3,660 6) ANDINET SAMSARA CNTRS 28/08 28/08 16/09 nil nil 7235/165 3116/310 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Pearl GAC MAP nil 21,577 nil ----- 29/08 2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 15,500 nil nil ----- 11/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rainbow Noble Sulphur nil 10,189 nil 15/09 2) Baghdad-VI Transworld Coils nil 7,000 nil 17/09 3) Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 16/09 Anushree Ashtavinayak CNTR 140 132 nil 19/09 4) Han DE-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,000 nil nil 17/09 5) Han Hui-VI JMB Steel Cargo 1,164 nil nil 17/09 6) Allcargo M.Dinshaw Cement nil 3,000 nil 17/09 7) Tanbinh Everett Wood Pulp nil 5,274 nil 19/09 8) Lisbon Sai Steel Coils nil 15,000 nil 20/09 9) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Cal. Chips nil 6,550 nil 20/09 10) Artemis NYK Line Heavy nil 1,600 nil 22/09 11) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 6,500 nil 24/09 12) Onyx Arrow K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 23/09 13) Dream Jasmine 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09 14) Dai Duong M.Dinshaw Cal. Chips nil 9,600 nil 25/09 15) Attar Shaan Logs nil 9,100 nil 25/09 16) Viking 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/09 17) Ch Bella Samsara Steel nil 13,200 nil 27/09 18) Venus Mitsui Gen.Carg. nil 3,872 nil 27/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)