* USD/INR likely to fall below the psychological 54 level in opening trades after the federal government announced major economic reforms late Friday. The pair last closed at 54.30/31. * India opened up foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail and aviation, as part of a package of measures aimed at reviving growth and staving off a ratings downgrade. * NDF markets indicate that the major support at 54.02-54.18 (38.2 percent of 48.60-54.32, 23.6 percent of 43.85-57.32 rally and low of July) will be broken when local markets open. * RBI to announce rate decision at 0530GMT. While economists still expect the central bank to hold rates, there is a growing hope that the RBI may reciprocate with a rate cut or change to a more dovish tone. * A rate cut will lead to more rally in the rupee via equity gains.