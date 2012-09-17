* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were up 1.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.1 percent. * Asian stocks held steady on Monday and gold, oil and copper hovered near multi-month highs, after markets rallied late last week on hopes that fresh stimulus measures from the developed world's big central banks will support flagging growth. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 28.33 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index rose more than 2 percent to its highest close since July 2011. * Reserve Bank of India to release mid-quarter policy review at 0530 GMT. * In a Reuters snap poll of 18 economists, all but two expect the Reserve Bank of India to leave its policy repo rate unchanged at 8 percent, in line with a poll conducted earlier this month. * The government announced on Friday it was opening up the retail sector to foreign supermarket chains and removing the bar on foreign investment in both airlines and broadcasters. It also approved the sale of stakes in four state-run industries. * Deutsche Bank and Citigroup raised their targets for India's benchmark BSE stock index after the government announced reforms last week, including opening up the country's multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)