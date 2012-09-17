* Shares in Neyveli Lignite Corporation fall 2.8 percent after the government did not include the coal mining and power generator among the companies in which it plans to sell partial stakes. * Neyveli shares had gained 3.1 percent over Thursday and Friday on hopes the government would sell part of its 94 percent stake. * Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India owns an additional 3.7 percent in Neyveli. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)