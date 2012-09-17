BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Neyveli Lignite Corporation fall 2.8 percent after the government did not include the coal mining and power generator among the companies in which it plans to sell partial stakes. * Neyveli shares had gained 3.1 percent over Thursday and Friday on hopes the government would sell part of its 94 percent stake. * Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India owns an additional 3.7 percent in Neyveli. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.