BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares of Indian property developers rally on hopes the government's move to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains will boost demand for commercial property. * Property developer DLF rises 5.3 percent, while mall operator Phoenix Mills gains 10.6 percent on hopes the government move might lead to increased occupancy in its existing facilities. * Real estate companies Nitesh Estate, Unitech and Oberoi Realty advance between 2-5 percent each. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.