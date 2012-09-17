* Shares of Indian property developers rally on hopes the government's move to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains will boost demand for commercial property. * Property developer DLF rises 5.3 percent, while mall operator Phoenix Mills gains 10.6 percent on hopes the government move might lead to increased occupancy in its existing facilities. * Real estate companies Nitesh Estate, Unitech and Oberoi Realty advance between 2-5 percent each. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)