* Shares in India's defensive sectors extend falls as investors bet the government's reform measures and Fed's new asset purchase programme will favour cyclicals and high beta stocks. * Cigarette maker ITC falls 5 percent as of 0822 GMT, after falling 0.5 percent on Friday. * Colgate Palmolive India falls 2.3 percent as part of a 3.7 percent fall in the NSE's fast moving consumer goods sub-index. * Among drug makers, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls 3.8 percent, while Ranbaxy Laboratories is down 3.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)