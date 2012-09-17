* USD/INR forward premiums rise after RBI keeps rates on hold with benchmark 1-year annualised rate at 5.98 percent versus previous close of 5.92 pct. * 1-year premium had fallen to 5.82 pct in early session as exporters sold following the sharp gains in the spot rupee after the government's big bang reforms. * Dealers say RBI comments that it remains focused on inflation also prompts paying as no definite word on future rate cuts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)