* Morgan Stanley sets a new target for the BSE index at 23,069 points by the end of December 2013, implying an index trading at 14.9 times estimated 2014 earnings. * The target would surpass the BSE's record high of 21,206.77 points hit on Jan. 10, 2008. * "Conditions for a new bull market are getting slowly satisfied. The yield curve has stopped flattening, liquidity is improving, valuations appear supportive and profit margin expansion is a growing possibility in the coming months," the investment bank says in a note dated on Monday. * Morgan Stanley expects domestic earnings growth of 10 percent in fiscal 2013 and of 19 percent in fiscal 2014. * Morgan Stanley says cyclicals are "ultra cheap," and prefers "quality" cyclicals over defensives. * As a result, the investment bank goes "underweight" consumer staples in its model portfolio, while raising energy and materials to "overweight" and taking industrials to "neutral." * Morgan Staley also cuts technology exposure in its portfolio by 100 bps. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)