BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Indian technology drop after the rupee rises to four-month highs, raising worries about the impact on overseas profits. * Valuations also play a role: Tata Consultancy Services drops 5 percent after hitting a record high of 1,439.80 rupees on Friday, when the shares had initially gained after the Fed's new asset purchase programme. * Infosys shares fall 2.6 percent after gaining 3 percent on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.