* Shares in Indian technology drop after the rupee rises to four-month highs, raising worries about the impact on overseas profits. * Valuations also play a role: Tata Consultancy Services drops 5 percent after hitting a record high of 1,439.80 rupees on Friday, when the shares had initially gained after the Fed's new asset purchase programme. * Infosys shares fall 2.6 percent after gaining 3 percent on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)