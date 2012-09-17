* Indian overnight cash rates steady at 8.00/8.10 percent versus previous close of 8.00/8.05 at the start of the second week of the reserves reporting cycle. * However, cash rates could fall to 7.95 percent in the next several days after RBI cuts the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points starting on Sept. 22, which will add 170 billion rupees of liquidity. * Central bank says CRR cut to counter outflows tied to advance tax payments and the onset of festival-related currency demand. * The CRR cut could delay any bond buybacks via open market operations to the second week of October, adds analyst. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window on Monday are marginally lower at 536.55 billion rupees from 551.2 bln rupees on Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 173.14 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent, while that in the CBLO market are at 570.63 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)