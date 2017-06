* USD/INR gives up some of its gains after the RBI held interest rates steady; pair at 53.84/85 as of 1054 GMT after rising to as high as 54.15. * Dealers say exporters, foreign fund selling pulls down pair. * India's BSE index rises 0.4 percent to its highest close since late July 2011. * USD/INR still headed for significant falls from its previous close of 54.30/31, having hit a session low of 53.66 in early trade after the government's big bang reforms announced on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)