Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Region Nord Pas De Calais

Issue Amount 80 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2024

Coupon 3.42 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Data supplied by International Insider.