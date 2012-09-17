Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 102.1
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank
JPMorgan & Mitsubishi
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing XXX
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0829209195
Data supplied by International Insider.
HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.