September 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corp NV

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.195

Yield 2.348 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0195529380

