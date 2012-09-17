Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.651
Yield 3.432 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.3bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Barclays & Mizuho
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0832466931
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.