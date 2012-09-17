September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.651

Yield 3.432 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.3bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Barclays & Mizuho

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0832466931

