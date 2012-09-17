Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.687
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 314.1bp
over the October 2017 OBL
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0832446230
