September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.687

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 314.1bp

over the October 2017 OBL

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0832446230

