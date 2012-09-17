Australia shares on track to fall after 4-day winning streak; NZ closed
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.
September 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.865
Yield 1.16 pct
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0S53
HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.