* USD/INR likely to open in range with downside bias in continued positive sentiment for the rupee after the government's bold reform measures, say dealers. Pair last closed at 54.01/02. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.2 percent higher, though MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index down 0.3 percent. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 54.17-21. * Charts show break of 54.03-18 is significant and should open the path for a test of 52.95 for USD/INR. Strategy remains to sell 54.00-20 with 54.40 short-term stops or 55.10 medium term stops if you can afford it, a technical analyst said. * The yen was under pressure in early Asian trade on Tuesday on speculation Bank of Japan might ease its policy later in the week while the euro held firm near four-month high against the yen and the dollar. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; krishnakumar.k@thomsonreuters.com)