* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were up 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.3 percent. * Asian shares retreated from four-month highs on Tuesday as markets paused from last week's rallies, calculating the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eyeing whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 22.52 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.42 percent. * Analysts warned shares were susceptible to profit-taking in the short run after almost 20 percent rise on reform optimism in 2012, although they expected gains to continue over the medium-term. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Ram Mohan)